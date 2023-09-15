Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Roane County, Tennessee this week. Info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Roane County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Rockwood High School at Oliver Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Oliver Springs, TN

Oliver Springs, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunbright School at Midway High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Kingston, TN

Kingston, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Harriman High School