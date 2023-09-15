Zach Eflin tries for his 15th win of the campaign when his Tampa Bay Rays (91-57) visit the Baltimore Orioles (91-55) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

The probable starters are Eflin (14-8) for the Rays and Jack Flaherty (8-8) for the Orioles.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (14-8, 3.53 ERA) vs Flaherty - BAL (8-8, 4.98 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

The Rays will send Eflin (14-8) to the mound for his 29th start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.53 and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .238 in 28 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 16 times in 28 starts this season.

Eflin has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.

Zach Eflin vs. Orioles

The Orioles rank fifth in MLB with a .258 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks eighth in the league (.429) and 172 home runs.

The Orioles have gone 9-for-48 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI in 13 innings this season against the right-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

The Orioles will send Flaherty (8-8) to make his 27th start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.98 ERA and 138 strikeouts through 137 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 27-year-old has a 4.98 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across 26 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .283 to opposing batters.

Flaherty enters the game with eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Flaherty enters this matchup with 19 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has had five appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.