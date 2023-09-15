Tennessee High School Football Live Streams in Putnam County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Putnam County, Tennessee, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Putnam County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Monterey High School at Westmoreland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Westmoreland, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Macon County High School at Cumberland County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Crossville, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 4 - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Upperman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Baxter, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
