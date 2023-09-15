High school football is happening this week in Putnam County, Tennessee, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Putnam County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Monterey High School at Westmoreland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Westmoreland, TN

Westmoreland, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Macon County High School at Cumberland County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Crossville, TN

Crossville, TN Conference: 3A - Region 4 - District 7

3A - Region 4 - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Upperman High School