There is high school football competition in Montgomery County, Tennessee this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Kenwood High School at Hillsboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Northeast High School at Rossview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN Conference: 4A - Region 7 - District 13

4A - Region 7 - District 13 How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarksville High School at West Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN Conference: 4A - Region 7 - District 13

4A - Region 7 - District 13 How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Road Academy at Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Grace Christian Academy at Clarksville Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School at Montgomery Central High School