If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Marshall County, Tennessee, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marshall County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Cornersville High School at Richland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Lynnville, TN

Lynnville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshall County High School at White House High School