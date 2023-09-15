Tennessee High School Football Live Streams in Humphreys County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football competition in Humphreys County, Tennessee this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Humphreys County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Waverly Central High School at Harpeth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Kingston Springs, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wayne County High School at McEwen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: McEwen, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
