There is high school football competition in Humphreys County, Tennessee this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Humphreys County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Waverly Central High School at Harpeth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Kingston Springs, TN

Kingston Springs, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Wayne County High School at McEwen High School