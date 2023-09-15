If you reside in Franklin County, Tennessee and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

    • Franklin County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Franklin County High School at Moore County High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Lynchburg, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Franklin County High School at Lincoln County High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Fayetteville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Huntland School at Eagleville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Eagleville, TN
    • Conference: 1A - Region 5 - District 9
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

