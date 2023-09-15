Tennessee High School Football Live Streams in Davidson County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Davidson County, Tennessee this week? We have you covered here.
Davidson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy at Nashville Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McGavock High School at Antioch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Antioch, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maplewood High School at Glencliff High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 5 - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. George's Independent School at Davidson Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goodpasture Christian School at Pope John Paul II Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kenwood High School at Hillsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Overton High School at Ravenwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Brentwood, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sycamore High School at Stratford STEM Magnet School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Road Academy at Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Nashville Magnet High School at Liberty Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Gallatin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School at Montgomery Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Cunningham, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
RePublic High School at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia Academy at Donelson Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
