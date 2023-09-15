Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Davidson County, Tennessee this week? We have you covered here.

Davidson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy at Nashville Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4

Class A - Middle Region - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

McGavock High School at Antioch High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Antioch, TN

Antioch, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Maplewood High School at Glencliff High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Conference: 3A - Region 5 - District 10

3A - Region 5 - District 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

St. George's Independent School at Davidson Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Goodpasture Christian School at Pope John Paul II Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Hendersonville, TN

Hendersonville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Kenwood High School at Hillsboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

John Overton High School at Ravenwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Brentwood, TN

Brentwood, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Sycamore High School at Stratford STEM Magnet School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Road Academy at Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

East Nashville Magnet High School at Liberty Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Gallatin, TN

Gallatin, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School at Montgomery Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Cunningham, TN

Cunningham, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

RePublic High School at Friendship Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15

7:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Lebanon, TN

Lebanon, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbia Academy at Donelson Christian Academy