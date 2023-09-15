Tennessee High School Football Live Streams in Coffee County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Coffee County, Tennessee this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coffee County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Tullahoma High School at Lincoln County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Fayetteville, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 4 - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Page High School at Coffee County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Manchester, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
