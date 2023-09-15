Tennessee High School Football Live Streams in Carter County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Carter County, Tennessee is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carter County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Daniel Boone High School at Elizabethton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Elizabethton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Happy Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Elizabethton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.