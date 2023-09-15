Tennessee High School Football Live Streams in Carroll County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Carroll County, Tennessee this week.
Carroll County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Crockett County High School at Huntingdon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Huntingdon, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collinwood High School at Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Bruceton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Carroll High School at Houston County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Erin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
