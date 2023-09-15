Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Carroll County, Tennessee this week.

Carroll County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Crockett County High School at Huntingdon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Huntingdon, TN

Huntingdon, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Collinwood High School at Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Bruceton, TN

Bruceton, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

West Carroll High School at Houston County High School