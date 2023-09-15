In the series opener on Friday, September 15, Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies (79-67) take on Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (65-81). The first pitch will be thrown at 8:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

The Phillies have been listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cardinals (+120). The total for the game has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola - PHI (12-9, 4.64 ERA) vs Zack Thompson - STL (5-5, 4.06 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have won 56 out of the 96 games, or 58.3%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Phillies have gone 33-23 (58.9%).

The implied probability of a win from Philadelphia, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Phillies went 2-2 across the four games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (44.6%) in those games.

The Cardinals have a mark of 13-12 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 3rd

