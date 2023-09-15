Friday's game that pits the Philadelphia Phillies (79-67) against the St. Louis Cardinals (65-81) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Phillies. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET on September 15.

The Phillies will look to Aaron Nola (12-9) against the Cardinals and Zack Thompson (5-5).

Cardinals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, September 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Cardinals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Phillies 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 5-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Cardinals have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (two of those contests had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (44.6%) in those games.

St. Louis has a win-loss record of 13-12 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (666 total), St. Louis is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.71 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule