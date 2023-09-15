Tennessee High School Football Live Streams in Bedford County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Bedford County, Tennessee this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Bedford County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
The Webb School at Middle Tennessee Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shelbyville Central High School at Wilson Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Shelbyville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
