Memphis vs. Navy: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 14
The Memphis Tigers (2-0) will face off against their AAC-rival, the Navy Midshipmen (1-1) in a matchup on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The Midshipmen will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 15.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 47.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Memphis vs. Navy matchup.
Memphis vs. Navy Game Info
- Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Memphis, Florida
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Memphis vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Memphis Moneyline
|Navy Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Memphis (-15.5)
|47.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Memphis (-16)
|46.5
|-750
|+525
|FanDuel
|Memphis (-16.5)
|47.5
|-
|-
Memphis vs. Navy Betting Trends
- Memphis has won all one of its games against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
- Navy has compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Midshipmen have been an underdog by 15.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
Memphis 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+700
|Bet $100 to win $700
