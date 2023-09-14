The Memphis Tigers (2-0) face a fellow AAC foe when they host the Navy Midshipmen (1-1) on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Memphis has been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking 14th-best in scoring offense (46.5 points per game) and 12th-best in scoring defense (8.5 points allowed per game). Navy ranks 12th-worst in total yards per game (288.5), but it has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 64th in the FBS with 335.5 total yards allowed per contest.

We will go deep into the specifics about this contest

Memphis vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis vs. Navy Key Statistics

Memphis Navy 470.0 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 288.5 (121st) 160.5 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.5 (61st) 179.0 (51st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.5 (45th) 291.0 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 103.0 (129th) 3 (72nd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 5 (12th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (71st)

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has racked up 573 yards (286.5 ypg) on 48-of-65 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 27 rushing yards (13.5 ypg) on 11 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Blake Watson has 126 rushing yards on 30 carries with three touchdowns. He's also tacked on nine catches for 62 yards (31.0 per game).

Sutton Smith has been handed the ball 23 times this year and racked up 120 yards (60.0 per game) with two touchdowns.

Tauskie Dove has hauled in four receptions for 124 yards (62.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

DeMeer Blankumsee has put up a 122-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in seven passes on nine targets.

Roc Taylor has been the target of 12 passes and racked up nine receptions for 90 yards, an average of 45.0 yards per contest.

Navy Stats Leaders

Tai Lavatai has thrown for 204 yards on 11-of-19 passing with one touchdown and zero interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 88 yards.

Eli Heidenreich has piled up seven carries and totaled 78 yards with one touchdown.

Anton Hall leads his team with 45 receiving yards on one receptions.

Nathan Kent has caught two passes and compiled 45 receiving yards (22.5 per game).

Brandon Chatman has racked up 42 reciving yards (21.0 ypg) this season.

