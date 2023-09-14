Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Lincoln County, Tennessee this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

  • Robertson County
  • Meigs County
  • Marion County
  • Maury County
  • Campbell County
  • Claiborne County
  • Dyer County
  • Sevier County
  • Crockett County
  • Trousdale County

    • Lincoln County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    TBD at Riverside Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: Fayetteville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Franklin County High School at Lincoln County High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Fayetteville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tullahoma High School at Lincoln County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Fayetteville, TN
    • Conference: 3A - Region 4 - District 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fayetteville High School at Cannon County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Woodbury, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.