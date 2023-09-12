Tyler O'Neill -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Baltimore Orioles, with John Means on the hill, on September 12 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: John Means

John Means TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill has 14 doubles, nine home runs and 27 walks while batting .242.

O'Neill has picked up a hit in 64.6% of his 65 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.4% of those games.

He has gone deep in nine games this season (13.8%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his chances at the plate.

O'Neill has driven home a run in 14 games this season (21.5%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 33.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.2%).

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .245 AVG .239 .336 OBP .312 .473 SLG .381 13 XBH 10 6 HR 3 10 RBI 11 31/15 K/BB 32/12 2 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings