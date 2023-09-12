Tommy Edman -- hitting .297 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Baltimore Orioles, with John Means on the mound, on September 12 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Orioles.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: John Means

John Means TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has 23 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .246.

Edman has had a hit in 69 of 118 games this season (58.5%), including multiple hits 25 times (21.2%).

Looking at the 118 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (9.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.9% of his games this season, Edman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 46 of 118 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 56 .264 AVG .227 .320 OBP .295 .396 SLG .419 14 XBH 25 6 HR 6 27 RBI 18 34/14 K/BB 42/18 15 SB 9

Orioles Pitching Rankings