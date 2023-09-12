On Tuesday, Nolan Gorman (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be John Means. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: John Means

John Means TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman leads St. Louis with 95 hits, batting .235 this season with 44 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 123rd in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

In 57.3% of his 117 games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

In 18.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 39 games this year (33.3%), Gorman has picked up an RBI, and in 22 of those games (18.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 37.6% of his games this season (44 of 117), with two or more runs 14 times (12.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 62 .274 AVG .200 .361 OBP .295 .537 SLG .423 22 XBH 22 14 HR 13 46 RBI 30 70/25 K/BB 78/28 4 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings