The St. Louis Cardinals (63-81) visit the Baltimore Orioles (91-52) at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Orioles will look to John Means against the Cardinals and Adam Wainwright (3-11).

Cardinals vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

6:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Means - BAL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (3-11, 8.19 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

Wainwright makes the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season. He is 3-11 with an 8.19 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 42-year-old has an 8.19 ERA and 5 strikeouts per nine innings over 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .356 to his opponents.

Wainwright is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the year in this outing.

Wainwright will try to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.7 innings per outing).

He allowed at least one earned run in each of his appearances in 2023.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: John Means

Means gets the nod for the Orioles and will make his first start of the season.

The last time the lefty took the mound was on Wednesday, April 13 last season, when he pitched four innings in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Last season, he posted a 3.38 ERA with seven strikeouts and two walks in eight innings.

