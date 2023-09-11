We have 2023 high school football action in Williamson County, Tennessee this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.

    • Williamson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Franklin Classical School at Tennessee Heat

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 11
    • Location: Mount Juliet, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Summit High School at Brentwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Brentwood, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fairview High School at Cheatham County Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Ashland City, TN
    • Conference: 2A - Region 5 - District 9
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    John Overton High School at Ravenwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Brentwood, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Franklin High School at Nolensville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Nolensville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Page High School at Coffee County Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Manchester, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grace Christian Academy at Clarksville Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Clarksville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

