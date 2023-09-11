Tennessee High School Football Live Streams in Sevier County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Sevier County, Tennessee this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Sevier County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Sevier County High School at Cocke County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 11
- Location: Newport, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Seymour High School at Anderson Co. High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Clinton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
