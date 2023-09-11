How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 11
The St. Louis Cardinals will look to Willson Contreras for continued success at the plate when they take the field against Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, in the first game of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Orioles vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Orioles vs Cardinals Player Props
|Orioles vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals' 196 home runs rank ninth in Major League Baseball.
- St. Louis ranks 10th in the majors with a .426 team slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
- St. Louis has scored 655 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Cardinals rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.
- St. Louis has a 7.8 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- St. Louis has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.72) in the majors this season.
- The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.452 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will send Dakota Hudson (6-1) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings against the Atlanta Braves.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Hudson has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/6/2023
|Braves
|W 11-6
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Spencer Strider
|9/7/2023
|Braves
|L 8-5
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Max Fried
|9/8/2023
|Reds
|W 9-4
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Andrew Abbott
|9/9/2023
|Reds
|W 4-3
|Away
|Zack Thompson
|Carson Spiers
|9/10/2023
|Reds
|L 7-1
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Hunter Greene
|9/11/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Dean Kremer
|9/12/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|John Means
|9/13/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Kyle Bradish
|9/15/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Aaron Nola
|9/16/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Ranger Suárez
|9/17/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Taijuan Walker
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.