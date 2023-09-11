The Buffalo Bills (0-0) square off against a fellow AFC East opponent when they visit the New York Jets (0-0) on Monday, September 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

How to Watch Bills vs. Jets

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ESPN

Bills vs. Jets Insights (2022)

Last year, the Bills racked up 9.8 more points per game (28.4) than the Jets gave up (18.6).

Last year New York racked up just 0.5 fewer points per game (17.4) than Buffalo gave up (17.9).

The Bills averaged 86.5 more yards per game (397.6) than the Jets gave up per contest (311.1) last season.

New York averaged just 0.9 fewer yards per game (318.2) than Buffalo allowed (319.1) per outing last year.

Last year the Bills averaged 139.5 rushing yards per game, 17.9 more than the Jets allowed per contest (121.6).

Last season New York averaged 99.2 yards per game on the ground, just 5.4 fewer yards than Buffalo allowed per outing (104.6).

The Bills turned the ball over 11 more times (27 total) than the Jets forced a turnover (16) last year.

New York had 23 giveaways last season, while Buffalo had 27 takeaways.

Bills Away Performance (2022)

The Bills scored fewer points on the road last year (25.1 per game) than they did overall (28.4), but also allowed fewer in away games (17.4 per game) than overall (17.9).

The Bills picked up 397.3 yards per game in road games (0.3 fewer than overall), and conceded 278.1 away from home (41.0 fewer than overall).

Buffalo accumulated fewer passing yards away from home last season (251 per game) than it did overall (258.1), but it also gave up fewer in away games (186.5 per game) than overall (214.6).

On the road, the Bills picked up more rushing yards (146.3 per game) than they did overall (139.5). They also allowed fewer rushing yards on the road (91.6) than they did overall (104.6).

The Bills successfully converted more third downs away from home in 2022 (57.4%) than they did overall (50.3%), and allowed opponents to convert on fewer third downs in road games (36.1%) than overall (37.5%).

Bills Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/11/2023 at New York - ABC/ESPN 9/17/2023 Las Vegas - CBS 9/24/2023 at Washington - CBS 10/1/2023 Miami - CBS

Jets Home Performance (2022)

At home last year, the Jets averaged more points (18.6 per game) than overall (17.4). But they also conceded more (19.5 per game) than overall (18.6).

At home, the Jets accumulated more yards (344.6 per game) than overall (318.2). But they also allowed more (315 per game) than overall (311.1).

New York accumulated more passing yards at home (245.5 per game) than it did overall (219.0), but it also conceded more (201.1 per game) than overall (189.4).

The Jets picked up fewer rushing yards at home (99.1 per game) than they did overall (99.2), but they also allowed fewer at home (113.9 per game) than overall (121.6).

The Jets converted more third downs at home (36.7%) than they did overall (34.6%), but they also allowed opponents to convert on more (40.4%) than overall (38.1%).

Jets Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/11/2023 Buffalo - ABC/ESPN 9/17/2023 at Dallas - CBS 9/24/2023 New England - CBS 10/1/2023 Kansas City - NBC

