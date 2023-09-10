The Tennessee Titans (0-0) visit the New Orleans Saints (0-0) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

How to Watch Saints vs. Titans

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS

Titans Insights (2022)

The Titans averaged 17.5 points per game last year, comparable to the 20.3 the Saints surrendered.

The Titans collected just 18.0 fewer yards per game (296.8) than the Saints gave up per outing (314.8) last season.

Tennessee rushed for 125.4 yards per game last year, just 5.1 fewer yards than the 130.5 New Orleans allowed per outing.

The Titans turned the ball over nine more times (23 total) than the Saints forced turnovers (14) last season.

Titans Away Performance (2022)

The Titans' average points scored in road games a season ago (17.0) was lower than their overall average (17.5). But their average points conceded away from home (21.6) was higher than overall (21.1).

The Titans' average yards gained (274.1) and conceded (348.3) away from home were both lower than their overall averages of 296.8 and 351.6, respectively.

Tennessee racked up 135.6 passing yards per game in away games (35.8 less than its overall average), and gave up 290.8 on the road (16.0 more than overall).

On the road, the Titans accumulated 138.6 rushing yards per game and gave up 57.6. That was more than they gained overall (125.4), and less than they allowed (76.9).

On the road last year, the Titans converted 32.8% of third downs and allowed 35.3% to be converted. That was less than they converted overall (36.5%), and more than they allowed (34.2%).

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at New Orleans - CBS 9/17/2023 Los Angeles - CBS 9/24/2023 at Cleveland - CBS 10/1/2023 Cincinnati - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.