The St. Louis Cardinals and Lars Nootbaar (.389 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is hitting .274 with 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 60 walks.

Nootbaar has gotten at least one hit in 66.0% of his games this season (64 of 97), with multiple hits 25 times (25.8%).

In 12 games this year, he has gone deep (12.4%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 35.1% of his games this season, Nootbaar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.2%.

He has scored in 49 games this season (50.5%), including 13 multi-run games (13.4%).

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 49 .254 AVG .292 .359 OBP .394 .405 SLG .486 12 XBH 23 7 HR 6 19 RBI 23 36/30 K/BB 46/30 4 SB 5

Reds Pitching Rankings