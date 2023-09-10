Andrew Knizner, with a slugging percentage of .265 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, September 10 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

  • Knizner has eight doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks while batting .241.
  • In 34 of 58 games this season (58.6%) Knizner has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (19.0%).
  • He has homered in 15.5% of his games this season, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Knizner has had an RBI in 19 games this year (32.8%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 36.2% of his games this year (21 of 58), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Reds

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 27
.258 AVG .222
.301 OBP .271
.433 SLG .456
9 XBH 9
4 HR 6
16 RBI 13
26/5 K/BB 26/5
0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Reds have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.76).
  • The Reds allow the third-most home runs in baseball (201 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Greene (3-6 with a 4.75 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday, Aug. 30 against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.75, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.
