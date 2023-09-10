Andrew Knizner, with a slugging percentage of .265 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, September 10 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Hunter Greene TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner has eight doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks while batting .241.

In 34 of 58 games this season (58.6%) Knizner has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (19.0%).

He has homered in 15.5% of his games this season, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Knizner has had an RBI in 19 games this year (32.8%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 36.2% of his games this year (21 of 58), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Reds

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 27 .258 AVG .222 .301 OBP .271 .433 SLG .456 9 XBH 9 4 HR 6 16 RBI 13 26/5 K/BB 26/5 0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings