On Saturday, Willson Contreras (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Carson Spiers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Reds.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Carson Spiers
TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .254 with 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 47 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 89th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 63rd in slugging.

Contreras has reached base via a hit in 68 games this year (of 116 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.

He has gone deep in 12.9% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Contreras has had an RBI in 37 games this year (31.9%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (11.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 35.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.6%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 58 .260 AVG .248 .345 OBP .351 .445 SLG .456 21 XBH 23 8 HR 10 26 RBI 35 51/21 K/BB 58/26 5 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings