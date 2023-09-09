The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) face the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Truist Field. The Demon Deacons are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 57.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Channel: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  • Venue: Truist Field

Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wake Forest Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline
BetMGM Wake Forest (-10.5) 57.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Wake Forest (-10.5) 57.5 -455 +350 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Wake Forest (-11.5) 57.5 -480 +360 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet Wake Forest (-10.5) - -357 +280 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Wake Forest (-10.5) - -425 +325 Bet on this game with Tipico

Vanderbilt 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

