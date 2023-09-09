The New Mexico Lobos (0-1) play an FCS opponent, the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at University Stadium (NM).

It's been a hard stretch for New Mexico, which ranks 14th-worst in scoring offense (10.0 points per game) and ninth-worst in scoring defense (52.0 points per game allowed) in 2023. Tennessee Tech is compiling 10.0 points per contest on offense this season (90th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 45.0 points per game (97th-ranked) on defense.

See more details below, including how to watch this game on MW Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tennessee Tech vs. New Mexico Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network City: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: University Stadium (NM)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Tennessee Tech vs. New Mexico Key Statistics

Tennessee Tech New Mexico 291.0 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.0 (123rd) 384.0 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.0 (86th) 79.0 (95th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 91.0 (109th) 212.0 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.0 (118th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Tennessee Tech Stats Leaders

Ethan Roberts leads Tennessee Tech with 204 yards on 25-of-38 passing with one touchdown compared to three interceptions this season.

Jayvian Allen has rushed for 27 yards on six carries so far this year.

Marcus Knight has run for 19 yards across nine attempts.

Brad Clark has totaled six receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 73 (73.0 yards per game). He's been targeted six times.

Justin Pegues has collected 39 receiving yards (39.0 yards per game) on five receptions.

Ezra Widelock's four catches (on five targets) have netted him 33 yards (33.0 ypg).

New Mexico Stats Leaders

Dylan Hopkins has 115 pass yards for New Mexico, completing 62.5% of his passes and one interception this season.

Jacory Merritt has racked up 50 yards on 11 carries while finding the end zone one time.

Dorian Lewis has carried the ball five times for 19 yards (19.0 per game).

Jeremiah Hixon's team-leading 42 yards as a receiver have come on six catches (out of six targets).

D.J. Washington has put up a 42-yard season so far, hauling in four passes on seven targets.

Deuce Jones has racked up one catch for 16 yards, an average of 16.0 yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed New Mexico or Tennessee Tech gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.