Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Florida is the setting for the Tennessee State Tigers' (0-1) matchup against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-1) on September 9, 2023, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

It's been a difficult stretch for Tennessee State, which ranks 15th-worst in scoring offense (3.0 points per game) and 14th-worst in scoring defense (56.0 points per game allowed) in 2023. With 7.0 points per game on offense, UAPB ranks 102nd in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 91st, surrendering 42.0 points per game.

Tennessee State vs. UAPB Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: HBCUGo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Tennessee State vs. UAPB Key Statistics

Tennessee State UAPB 156.0 (117th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 252.0 (88th) 557.0 (103rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 517.0 (95th) 89.0 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 102.0 (76th) 67.0 (114th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.0 (77th) 2 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (87th) 1 (16th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (3rd)

Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Deveon Bryant leads Tennessee State with 43 yards (43.0 ypg) on 5-of-12 passing with zero touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 29 rushing yards on six carries.

This season, Jalen Rouse has carried the ball 11 times for 28 yards (28.0 per game).

Dashon Davis' leads his squad with 22 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on one receptions (out of three targets).

Chayil Garnett has caught one pass for 13 yards (13.0 yards per game) this year.

Delanie Majors' one catch is good enough for 11 yards.

UAPB Stats Leaders

Mekhi Hagens has compiled 109 yards (109.0 ypg) while completing 47.6% of his passes with one interception this season.

Johness Davis has rushed 17 times for a team-high 82 yards (82.0 per game). He also leads the team through the air, as his three receptions this season are good for 20 yards.

BJ Curry has compiled 9 yards on three carries.

Kenji Lewis' 64 receiving yards (64.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has five receptions on eight targets.

Maurice Lloyd has collected 36 receiving yards (36.0 yards per game) on three receptions.

