Richie Palacios is back in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against Carson Spiers and the Cincinnati RedsSeptember 9 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on September 3 against the Pirates) he went 2-for-4.

Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Richie Palacios At The Plate

Palacios has two doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .353.

Palacios has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has homered in one of 12 games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year (33.3%), Palacios has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in one of 12 games.

Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 .300 AVG .429 .300 OBP .467 .350 SLG .714 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 3 RBI 3 2/0 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 0

