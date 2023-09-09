The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (1-0) will clash with the Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-1) at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Oregon vs. Texas Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

When and Where is Oregon vs. Texas Tech?

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Lubbock, Texas
  • Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Oregon 34, Texas Tech 29
  • The Ducks have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.
  • Texas Tech will play as the underdog for the first time this season.
  • The Red Raiders have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +200.
  • The Ducks have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Texas Tech (+6.5)
  • Texas Tech is winless against the spread this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Oregon vs. Texas Tech matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (68.5)
  • Together, the two teams combine for 114 points per game, 45.5 points more than the total of 68.5 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Oregon

Texas Tech

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 50.5 50.5
Implied Total AVG 32 32
ATS Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Over/Under Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.