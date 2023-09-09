The No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) and the No. 24 Tulane Green Wave (1-0) square off at Yulman Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Ole Miss ranks 28th in total defense this season (235.0 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the FBS with 667.0 total yards per game. From an offensive perspective, Tulane is generating 436.0 total yards per contest (51st-ranked). It ranks 39th in the FBS on defense (265.0 total yards allowed per game).

Ole Miss vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Tulane Key Statistics

Ole Miss Tulane 667.0 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 436.0 (62nd) 235.0 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.0 (36th) 143.0 (72nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.0 (76th) 524.0 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 294.0 (36th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (2nd)

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart leads Ole Miss with 334 yards (334.0 ypg) on 18-of-23 passing with four touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 36 rushing yards on four carries.

Quinshon Judkins has 60 rushing yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns.

Tre Harris has hauled in six catches for 133 yards (133.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Jordan Watkins has hauled in six receptions totaling 111 yards so far this campaign.

Kyirin Heath's three catches have yielded 48 yards.

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has been a dual threat for Tulane this season. He has 294 passing yards (294.0 per game) while completing 93.3% of his passes. He's thrown four touchdown passes and zero interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 39 yards (39.0 ypg) on 11 carries.

Makhi Hughes has rushed for 41 yards on eight carries so far this year.

Jha'Quan Jackson leads his team with 106 receiving yards on three receptions with two touchdowns.

Lawrence Keys III has caught four passes and compiled 96 receiving yards (96.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Chris Brazzell II's four targets have resulted in four receptions for 53 yards and one touchdown.

