In the matchup between the Tulane Green Wave and Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, September 9 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Green Wave to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Ole Miss vs. Tulane Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tulane (+7) Under (66.5) Tulane 33, Ole Miss 25

Week 2 SEC Predictions

Tulane Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 30.8% chance of a victory for the Green Wave.

The Green Wave are a perfect 1-0-0 against the spread this year.

The Green Wave have hit the over in one of one games with a set total (100%).

The average total for Tulane games this year is 16 less points than the point total of 66.5 for this outing.

Rebels vs. Green Wave 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ole Miss 73 7 73 7 -- -- Tulane 37 17 37 17 -- --

