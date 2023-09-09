After batting .189 with a double, three home runs, six walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Carson Spiers) at 6:40 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Carson Spiers TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman leads St. Louis with 93 hits, batting .234 this season with 44 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 122nd, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.

Gorman has gotten a hit in 66 of 115 games this year (57.4%), with more than one hit on 21 occasions (18.3%).

He has homered in 19.1% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the plate.

Gorman has an RBI in 39 of 115 games this year, with multiple RBI in 22 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 37.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 60 .274 AVG .197 .361 OBP .286 .537 SLG .428 22 XBH 22 14 HR 13 46 RBI 30 70/25 K/BB 77/25 4 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings