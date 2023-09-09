The Missouri Tigers (1-0) and Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-1) will battle in a matchup at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Missouri vs. Middle Tennessee?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Missouri 35, Middle Tennessee 18

Missouri 35, Middle Tennessee 18 The Tigers have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -1600 or shorter.

Middle Tennessee lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Blue Raiders have played as an underdog of +900 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Tigers have a 94.1% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Middle Tennessee (+21)



Middle Tennessee (+21) Middle Tennessee has not covered the spread yet this year.

This season, the Blue Raiders are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 21 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) Missouri averages 35 points per game against Middle Tennessee's 7, amounting to 5.5 points under the game's over/under of 47.5.

Splits Tables

Missouri

Middle Tennessee

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.5 52.5 Implied Total AVG 46 46 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

