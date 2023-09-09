Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Missouri vs. Middle Tennessee Game – Saturday, September 9
The Missouri Tigers (1-0) and Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-1) will battle in a matchup at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.
When and Where is Missouri vs. Middle Tennessee?
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network+
- City: Columbia, Missouri
- Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Missouri 35, Middle Tennessee 18
- The Tigers have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -1600 or shorter.
- Middle Tennessee lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Blue Raiders have played as an underdog of +900 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The Tigers have a 94.1% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Middle Tennessee (+21)
- Middle Tennessee has not covered the spread yet this year.
- This season, the Blue Raiders are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 21 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (47.5)
- Missouri averages 35 points per game against Middle Tennessee's 7, amounting to 5.5 points under the game's over/under of 47.5.
Splits Tables
Missouri
Middle Tennessee
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.5
|52.5
|Implied Total AVG
|46
|46
|ATS Record
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
