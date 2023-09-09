The Missouri Tigers (1-0) are a massive 21-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-1). The over/under is 48.5 in this matchup.

Missouri is averaging 35 points per game on offense (55th in the FBS), and ranks 28th on the other side of the ball with 10 points allowed per game. This season has been tough for Middle Tennessee on both sides of the ball, as it is posting only 7 points per contest (12th-worst) and ceding 56 points per game (eighth-worst).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network+

Missouri vs Middle Tennessee Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Missouri -21 -110 -110 48.5 -105 -115 -1600 +900

Looking to place a bet on Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 2 CUSA Betting Trends

Middle Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Middle Tennessee won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.

The Blue Raiders covered the spread when playing as at least 21-point underdogs in their only opportunity last season.

Middle Tennessee and its opponent combined to go over the point total eight out of 13 times last year.

Middle Tennessee was an underdog in nine games last season and won five (55.6%) of those contests.

Middle Tennessee played as an underdog of +900 or more once last season and won that game.

Bet on Middle Tennessee to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

In 13 games last year, Chase Cunningham passed for 3,162 yards (243.2 yards per game) while compiling 21 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 66.7% completion percentage.

Cunningham also helped the offense on the ground, rushing for 52 yards (0.5 YPC) and six touchdowns.

Frank Peasant ran for 774 rushing yards (4.3 yards per carry) and nine TDs.

The passing attack was also boosted by the receiving ability of Peasant, who reeled in 28 balls (on 36 targets) for 286 yards and two touchdowns.

Last year Jaylin Lane caught 69 balls on 100 targets for 940 yards and five touchdowns.

Darius Bracy rushed for 264 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and four touchdowns in the ground attack.

Bracy had 16 receptions (1.2 per game) for 98 yards (7.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Last season Jordan Ferguson totaled 43 tackles, 11 TFL, 8.5 sacks, and one interception in 13 games.

With two interceptions to go with 68 tackles, three TFL, and three passes defended in 13 games, Tra Fluellen was a key player on defense last year.

With 51 tackles, three TFL, and two interceptions, Teldrick Ross was a significant contributor last season on defense.

With 39 tackles and seven interceptions, Decorian Patterson made a big difference on D.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.