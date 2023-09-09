The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) will look to upset the Memphis Tigers (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium. The Tigers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 21.5 points. The over/under is 58.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Arkansas State matchup.

Memphis vs. Arkansas State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Jonesboro, Arkansas
  • Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Memphis vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline
BetMGM Memphis (-21.5) 58.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Memphis (-21.5) 58.5 -2100 +1100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Memphis (-21.5) 58.5 -2800 +1160 Bet on this game with FanDuel
Tipico Memphis (-22) - - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Week 2 Odds

Memphis vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends

Memphis 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the AAC +900 Bet $100 to win $900

