The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) are facing tough odds as 20.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Memphis Tigers (1-0). This game has an over/under of 58.5 points.

Memphis has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (15th-best with 551 yards per game) and total defense (best with 91 yards allowed per game) this year. This season has been difficult for Arkansas State on both sides of the ball, as it is averaging only 0 points per game (third-worst) and ceding 73 points per game (third-worst).

Memphis vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Centennial Bank Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Memphis vs Arkansas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Memphis -20.5 -115 -105 58.5 -110 -110 -2500 +1100

Week 2 AAC Betting Trends

Memphis Betting Records & Stats

Memphis' record against the spread last season was 7-6-0.

The Tigers were favored by 20.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

Memphis had eight of its 13 games hit the over last year.

Memphis was the moneyline favorite seven total times last season. They went 6-1 in those games.

The Red Wolves have played as an underdog of +1100 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Tigers have a 96.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan had 22 TD passes and eight interceptions in 13 games last year, completing 64.1% of his throws for 3,571 yards (274.7 per game).

On the ground, Henigan scored four touchdowns and accumulated 289 yards.

In 13 games, Asa Martin ran for 435 yards (33.5 per game) and seven TDs.

Martin also had 36 catches for 312 yards and one TD.

In 13 games a season ago, Eddie Lewis had 42 receptions for 615 yards (47.3 per game) and seven touchdowns.

In 13 games, Jevyon Ducker ran for 544 yards (41.8 per game) and seven TDs.

As a playmaker on defense, Xavier Cullens collected 90 tackles, six TFL, two sacks, and three interceptions in 13 games last year.

Quindell Johnson recorded one TFL, 66 tackles, and four interceptions in 13 games.

Jaylon Allen picked up five sacks to go along with his nine TFL, 53 tackles, and one interception a season ago.

In 2022, Geoff Cantin-Arku had 69 tackles, three TFL, and 1.5 sacks.

