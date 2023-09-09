Lars Nootbaar -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Carson Spiers on the hill, on September 9 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Reds.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Carson Spiers

Carson Spiers TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is hitting .274 with 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 59 walks.

Nootbaar has recorded a hit in 63 of 96 games this season (65.6%), including 25 multi-hit games (26.0%).

In 12.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 33 games this year (34.4%), Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (8.3%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 48 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 48 .254 AVG .293 .359 OBP .393 .405 SLG .486 12 XBH 22 7 HR 6 19 RBI 22 36/30 K/BB 45/29 4 SB 5

Reds Pitching Rankings