Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 9, when the Kansas State Wildcats and Troy Trojans go head to head at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Wildcats. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Kansas State vs. Troy Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Troy (+17) Under (51.5) Kansas State 32, Troy 17

Week 2 Predictions

Kansas State Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 88.9% in this contest.

The Wildcats haven't lost a game against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 17-point favorites or more, Kansas State has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

The point total average for Kansas State games this season is 55.5, four points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Wildcats vs. Trojans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas State 45 0 45 0 -- -- Troy 48 30 48 30 -- --

