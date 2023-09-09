The Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) visit the Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Iowa is putting up 24 points per game on offense this year (79th in the FBS), and is allowing 14 points per game (41st) on the other side of the ball. In terms of points scored Iowa State ranks 68th in the FBS (30 points per game), and it is 27th on defense (9 points allowed per game).

See more details below, including how to watch this matchup on FOX.

Iowa vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Iowa vs. Iowa State Key Statistics

Iowa Iowa State 284 (111th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 250 (119th) 329 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 279 (41st) 88 (111th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 134 (80th) 196 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 116 (122nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (29th)

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has 191 pass yards for Iowa, completing 56.7% of his passes and collecting two touchdowns this season.

Kaleb Johnson has racked up 63 yards on 19 carries while finding paydirt one time.

Kaden Wetjen has been handed the ball three times this year and racked up 22 yards (22 per game).

Luke Lachey's team-high 73 yards as a receiver have come on seven catches (out of nine targets).

Seth Anderson has caught two passes while averaging 41 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Nico Ragaini has been the target of six passes and compiled two grabs for 36 yards, an average of 36 yards per contest.

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht leads Iowa State with 113 yards on 10-of-13 passing with two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Cartevious Norton, has carried the ball 11 times for 49 yards (49 per game).

Abu Sama III has piled up 40 yards (on six attempts).

Benjamin Brahmer has racked up 36 receiving yards on one receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Easton Dean has recorded 21 receiving yards (21 yards per game) on three receptions.

Tyler Moore's two targets have resulted in two catches for 19 yards and one touchdown.

