How to Watch the Austin Peay vs. Tennessee Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) face an FCS opponent, the Austin Peay Governors (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee ranks 33rd in scoring defense this season (13 points allowed per game), but has been shining on offense, ranking 16th-best in the FBS with 49 points per game. Austin Peay has been struggling on defense, ranking 21st-worst with 49 points allowed per game. It has been better offensively, putting up 23 points per contest (53rd-ranked).
For more specifics of this contest, including where and how to watch on SEC Network+, keep reading.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Austin Peay vs. Tennessee Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network+
- City: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!
How to Watch Week 2 Games
- Notre Dame vs NC State
- Illinois vs Kansas
- Ole Miss vs Tulane
- Iowa vs Iowa State
- Nebraska vs Colorado
- Purdue vs Virginia Tech
- Texas A&M vs Miami (FL)
- UNLV vs Michigan
- Utah vs Baylor
- Troy vs Kansas State
Austin Peay vs. Tennessee Key Statistics
|Austin Peay
|Tennessee
|253 (87th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|499 (37th)
|432 (65th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|201 (13th)
|39 (114th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|287 (11th)
|214 (45th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|212 (77th)
|0 (1st)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|1 (38th)
|0 (33rd)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|0 (97th)
Austin Peay Stats Leaders
- Mike Diliello has racked up 214 yards (214 ypg) while completing 58.8% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, CJ Evans Jr., has carried the ball eight times for 30 yards (30 per game) with one touchdown.
- Jevon Jackson has piled up 26 yards (on seven attempts).
- Kam Thomas has totaled five catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 72 (72 yards per game). He's been targeted eight times and has one touchdown.
- Kenny Odom has put up a 66-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught four passes on four targets.
- Trey Goodman has racked up 26 reciving yards (26 ypg) this season.
Tennessee Stats Leaders
- Joe Milton has racked up 201 yards (201 ypg) on 21-of-30 passing with two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 33 rushing yards (33 ypg) on nine carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- Jaylen Wright has racked up 115 yards on 12 carries.
- Jabari Small has racked up 67 yards on 13 carries.
- Ramel Keyton's leads his squad with 66 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on three catches (out of five targets).
- Squirrel White has put up a 45-yard season so far, hauling in six passes on seven targets.
- Bru McCoy's two grabs have turned into 21 yards.
Rep your team with officially licensed Tennessee or Austin Peay gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.