Titans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Tennessee Titans have +10000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 28th-ranked in the league as of September 8.
Titans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +300
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000
Tennessee Betting Insights
- Tennessee compiled an 8-6-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, five Titans games hit the over.
- Tennessee was a bottom-five offense last season, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 23rd in the (351.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Titans picked up three wins at home last season and four on the road.
- Tennessee won only two games when favored (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.
- In the AFC South the Titans were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.
Titans Impact Players
- Derrick Henry ran for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 16 games last year.
- Henry also had 33 catches for 398 yards and zero TDs.
- Ryan Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his throws, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.
- On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and picked up 98 yards.
- In the Cardinals' passing game a season ago, DeAndre Hopkins scored three TDs, catching 64 balls for 717 yards (79.7 per game).
- In the passing game for the Texans, Chris Moore scored two TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 548 yards (36.5 per game).
- Kevin Byard had four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended last year.
Titans Player Futures
2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|3
|September 24
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|4
|October 1
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|5
|October 8
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|6
|October 15
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 2
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|10
|November 12
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|11
|November 19
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|12
|November 26
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|14
|December 11
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|15
|December 17
|Texans
|-
|+20000
|16
|December 24
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|17
|December 31
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|18
|January 7
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
