Andrew Abbott will take the hill for the Cincinnati Reds (73-69) on Friday, September 8 against the St. Louis Cardinals (61-79), who will answer with Drew Rom. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The favored Reds have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +100. The total for the matchup has been set at 10 runs.

Cardinals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Abbott - CIN (8-4, 3.22 ERA) vs Rom - STL (0-2, 7.24 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Cardinals and Reds game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cardinals (+100) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $20.00 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Nolan Arenado hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have won 18, or 56.2%, of the 32 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Reds have gone 11-11 (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cincinnati has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Reds have not been favored on the moneyline in the last 10 games.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (43.3%) in those games.

The Cardinals have a mark of 20-25 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tommy Edman 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+170) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+125) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+135) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+185) Andrew Knizner 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.