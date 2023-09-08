The St. Louis Cardinals and Andrew Knizner (.265 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Knizner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner is batting .241 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks.

Knizner has had a hit in 34 of 58 games this year (58.6%), including multiple hits 11 times (19.0%).

Looking at the 58 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (15.5%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.8% of his games this year, Knizner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 21 times this season (36.2%), including six games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 27 .258 AVG .222 .301 OBP .271 .433 SLG .456 9 XBH 9 4 HR 6 16 RBI 13 26/5 K/BB 26/5 0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings