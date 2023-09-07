Tyler O'Neill -- with a slugging percentage of .515 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the hill, on September 7 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Braves.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Max Fried
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

  • O'Neill is batting .242 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks.
  • O'Neill has picked up a hit in 64.5% of his 62 games this season, with at least two hits in 14.5% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • O'Neill has driven in a run in 14 games this season (22.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 21 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 28
.245 AVG .238
.336 OBP .306
.473 SLG .386
13 XBH 9
6 HR 3
10 RBI 11
31/15 K/BB 31/10
2 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 3.88 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Fried (6-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season.
  • The lefty's last time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 2.52 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
