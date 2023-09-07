The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (batting .270 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, seven walks and five RBI), battle starter Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Braves.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has an OPS of .825, fueled by an OBP of .367 to go with a slugging percentage of .457. All three of those stats lead St. Louis hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 26th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.

Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 89 of 135 games this year (65.9%), with at least two hits on 47 occasions (34.8%).

In 14.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 45 games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in 22 of those games (16.3%).

He has scored in 59 games this year (43.7%), including multiple runs in 17 games.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 65 .277 AVG .278 .385 OBP .348 .462 SLG .452 25 XBH 24 12 HR 11 37 RBI 36 80/46 K/BB 58/28 6 SB 4

